The St. Regis San Francisco Welcomes New Account Director Kurtis Sylvester

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for relaxed luxury and timeless elegance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurtis Sylvester to the position of account director. Sylvester joins the hotel team with several years of experience in the hospitality industry and brings high-end personalized luxury knowledge from boutique Wine Country resorts to The St. Regis San Francisco.

“It is such an honor to be a part of The St. Regis San Francisco and to join an incredible group of talented leaders and staff,” said Sylvester. “The St. Regis San Francisco is the West Coast flagship for the brand, and I look forward to being involved in the growth of the hotel in such a thriving and cosmopolitan city.”

Kurtis will oversee all group sales west of the Mississippi, in addition to directly managing all international, automotive, incentive house, education, and travel accounts. Prior to joining The St. Regis San Francisco, Sylvester was the director of west coast group sales at Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collections Hotel in Napa Valley, and has overseen all group sales for Bardessono resort and spa. Prior to sales, Sylvester was the front office manager at Bardessono where he created cultural guidelines, training, and service standards for the hotel. His expertise contributed to the hotel ranking number two on TripAdvisor for five consecutive years.

“We are looking forward to having Kurtis at The St. Regis San Francisco,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “His knowledge and skills will bring great value to our associates and I am very excited to see the department succeed under his lead.”

A California native, Sylvester graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Concentration in Management. As an active member of the community, Sylvester enjoys participating in activities and causes such as Volo City, an organization contributing to the funding and support of youth leagues for children ages 6-12 at zero cost for families, where he is a volunteer coach and referee. He also participates in beach clean-ups once a month through Golden Gate Beach Stewards. Sylvester enjoys the outdoors, exercising, and the fine cuisine and world-class wine for which his home state is known.