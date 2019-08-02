Benchmark names new Director of Finance for Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomber

Benchmark has named Jim Koutsky director of finance for the Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomer, both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels’ properties located in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Jan McCormick, managing director for the properties, made the announcement.

“It is a pleasure to announce Jim’s latest position within our company,” said Mr. McCormick. “He is the perfect professional for this important role, is very familiar with the Florida market, and with Benchmark’s signature Be The Difference service culture. We look forward to his leadership as part of the executive team.”

Jim Koutsky was most recently director of finance for Benchmark’s Stonewall Resort of Roanoke, West Virginia. Previous to this he served as chief financial officer for Visionary Destin, a resort and property management company located in Destin, Florida.

Mr. Koutsky has also held the position of corporate controller for Callaway Gardens Resort of Pine Mountain, Georgia, and served in leadership positions in finance at Amelia Island Plantation, and with Hyatt Hotels.

He is a graduate of Southern College, located in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Koutsky resides in St. Pete Beach, Florida.