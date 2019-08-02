Budapest Airport gains Nis connection with Air Serbia

Air Serbia has announced twice-weekly flights between Budapest Airport and the Serbian city of Nis. The flights will be operated from 1 August on Thursdays and Sundays by a 144-seat A319. This is the 12th new route from Nis in S19, thanks in part to a five-year Public Service Obligation (PSO) tender from the Serbian government, and the first between Budapest and Nis.

Budapest has seen a near 20% annual increase in departing seat capacity to Serbia in S19 compared with the previous year, with three airlines – Air Serbia, Belavia and Wizz Air – now operating to the three Serbian cities of Belgrade, Nis (from 1 August) and Pristina. 142 destinations are now connected to Hungary’s capital city, building upon the success of recent years and establishing Budapest as the Central European gateway.

Regarding the announcement, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “This is fantastic news for Budapest and our customers, continuing the strong growth that we’ve seen so far this season. We now offer over 18,000 seats this summer to Serbia, a record for us as Air Serbia and Nis join the ranks as both a new airline and city for Budapest.”