’10-foot tsunami’ warning issued after magnitude 7 Indonesia earthquake

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning and ordered people to evacuate their homes after a huge magnitude 7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s island of Sumatra on Friday.

The quake hit about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island at a depth of 59 km (37 miles). Indonesian authorities have warned that the tsunami could reach as high as three meters (10 feet).

“There are some areas at risk of a serious threat of a tsunami that could be as high as three metres,” said agency official Rahmat Triyono. “We’re still waiting for reports about damage from the quake.”