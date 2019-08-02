Bangkok Sala Daeng Skytrain at tourist hotspot Silom Road under Bomb Attack

The main tourist district Silom on Road the Skytrain station BTS Sala Daeng is surrounded by Bangkok Police Bomb Squad after two bombs exploded. The station connects the Sky Train and the subway system and has already enhanced security in place. The area around the station is one of the busiest hotspots for tourists wanting to enjoy the famous nightlife district. The station is across many LGBT venues like DJ Station.

Half a mile further is Bangkok Bank Head Office, a famous building now also checked by the bomb squad.

The German foreign office just warned their citizens to exercise extreme caution when traveling to Bangkok.

At least four people were injured so far at various explosions The explosions sounded as the city hosted a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) along with representatives from the United States, China, and Russia.

One blast hit the city’s Suanluang district, a short distance from the international airport.