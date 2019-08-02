Americans spend more time planning vacations than their finances

A financial comparison site conducted a survey to compare how much time people spend planning a vacation versus planning their finances. Considering how much more complicated and necessary finances are than vacation planning, these results may be surprising:

• More than half of respondents spend more or an equal amount of time planning vacations than their finances (54.1%),

• 1 in 5 Americans (20%) spends more time planning vacations vs. managing their money

• Of the 11.2% of people that reported “spending more than 5X planning their vacation than planning their finances,” nearly 60% were men

• 46% of respondents claim they spend more time planning finances than vacations

• The age group that spent “more than 5X more time planning a vacation than finances” was the 25—34 age group, with nearly 29% of respondents

• The 35-44 age group was the most financially focused, having the highest percentage of respondents that spent 5X more time planning their finances than vacation with 26.8%