Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin names food and beverage leadership

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has named a new director of beverage and two new co assistant directors of food and beverage.

Ariel Bruckner named director of beverage

Ariel Bruckner has been promoted to director of beverage at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Bruckner previously served as general manager of AAA Four-Diamond rated Todd’s English Bluezoo. She has been instrumental in the growth of the resort’s restaurant operations, having been promoted into several management roles including general manager at the Garden Grove Restaurant in 2018 and assistant general manager at Shula’s Steak House in 2016. Bruckner has over 5 years of experience as a certified sommelier, with which she teaches a cocktail crafting class at the resort.

Bruckner has almost ten of experience in hospitality management and is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.

Brian Exner and Kristian LaPlante promoted to assistant directors of food and beverage

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has promoted Brian Exner and Kristian LaPlante to assistant directors of food and beverage. In their new roles, Exner and LaPlante will assist with operations and support teams of the restaurant’s 18 restaurants and lounges, along with the catering and award-winning banquet divisions which conducts more than 1 million banquet covers annually.

Exner previously served as assistant director of banquets. He is a Certified Sommelier of over 10 years and holds the coveted B.A.R. certification, the spirits and mixology equivalent of an advanced wine sommelier, a distinction few professionals have received in the United States. Exner is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta.

LaPlante, a Certified Sommelier of over 15 years, previously served as director of restaurants.