MSC Seaside & MSC Meraviglia host Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders’ annual photo shoot

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, one of the most beloved cheer organizations in the National Football League, have officially wrapped up their 2019 annual photo shoot sailing aboard MSC Cruises’ innovative smart ships, MSC Seaside in the Caribbean and MSC Meraviglia in Northern Europe. More than 13 of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders participated in this year’s photo shoot, themed “Dance Unites the World,” set to be released in Fall 2019.

This marks the second year that MSC Seaside, MSC Cruises sun-seeking ship sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean, hosted the cheerleaders for their annual photo shoot. The ship’s iconic “beach condo” architecture and wealth of outdoor space are what the ship has become known for, ideal for vacationers looking to spend their getaways under the sun. A handful of the cheerleaders took their cruise overseas, traveling to Northern Europe on board the stunning MSC Meraviglia, the ship for all seasons, getting a preview of the ship before she arrives to North America for the first time this October.

“MSC Cruises is proud to offer its guests enriching and authentic cruise experiences both on board and ashore, which is why MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia served as the perfect backdrop for this year’s photo shoot, which focused on immersive cultural learning,” said Ken Muskat EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins continues to be a natural fit, since both of our brands value discovery, connecting with people from all over the world, and engaging in educational and cultural experiences.”

On both sailings, the cheer squad enjoyed an enriching on board experience, inspired by MSC Cruises’ European heritage, as well as being immersed in the local culture of the ships’ iconic ports of call. On board, the ladies dined on gourmet, international cuisine including Spanish bites at Hola! Tapas on board MSC Meraviglia, created by two Michelin-starred chef Ramón Freixa; and, a fusion of pan-Asian cuisine on board MSC Seaside’s Asian Market Kitchen, from its pioneer, celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi.

While in port, the Cheerleaders experienced the Caribbean destinations of Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Nassau, Bahamas. And, in Northern Europe, the cheerleaders visited Kiel, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and cities in Norway, including Helleysylt, Molde Fjord, and Flaam. With this year’s photo shoot theme, “Dance Unites the World,” the images focused on movement and dance, with the backdrop of scenic locations within each city. In addition to the photos, the cheerleaders placed a priority on reaching out to the locals, hosting cross-cultural dance classes and partaking in a traditional lunch reflective of the local culture.

A few highlights of the cheerleaders’ in-port experiences include:

•Ocho Rios, Jamaica: The cheerleaders hosted a cross-cultural dance class with Too Kool Dance Crew . Then, the team headed to Dunn’s River Falls to capture photos of the cheerleaders at the iconic locale. The ladies finished the day with a meal of traditional Jamaican jerk.

•Cozumel, Mexico: The team began the day at a local school, Escuela Secundaria General “Carlos Monsivais,” for a dance lesson with the students. Then completed their photo shoot at the Mayan Ruins before enjoying a seafood lunch at a Cozumel staple with beautiful ocean views.

•George Town, Cayman Islands: The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders hosted a dance clinic with Dreamchasers, a local dance troupe, at the Harquail Theatre. The team took photos at the Cayman Turtle Centre, a local conservation center, and enjoyed lunch.

•Copenhagen, Denmark: The squad hosted a clinic with Global Kidz and visited the iconic sites of Rosenborg Castle and Nyhayn Harbor.

•Kiel, Germany: The cheerleaders enjoyed a dance clinic with Ballet-in-Kiel and Kiel Baltic Hurricanes Cheerleaders as well as captured images throughout the week of the signature locale.

Beyond the photo shoot, the Miami Dolphins also held their second annual Dolphins Fan Cruise on board MSC Seaside in March. Dolphin fans sailed the sunny Caribbean while also getting up close and personal with Dolphins alumni including Kim Bokamper, Troy Drayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore, John Offerdahl and Joe Rose. The legends participated in meet and greets, photo opportunities and autograph sessions with fans, and also shared insider stories from their time on the team.

The Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is the result of a three-year, one-of-a-kind partnership between MSC Cruises and the world-renowned NFL team. The third themed Fan Cruise will be hosted annually in 2020, where guests can continue taking advantage of exciting activities and opportunities to interact with the Dolphins’ alumni.