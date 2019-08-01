Capella Hotel Group names new GM or Shanghai Jian Ye Li

Capella Hotel Group announced today the appointment of Ronan Henaff as General Manager of Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li. In his new role, Mr. Henaff will be responsible for all aspects of Capella Shanghai’s operations, enhancing colleague development and guest satisfaction, strategic planning, and brand recognition.

“We are delighted to welcome Ronan to Capella Shanghai. His extensive experience managing best in class hotels in China will ensure the property is operating at its highest potential and I am confident that he will continue to expand upon our Capella service philosophy in Shanghai,” said Nicholas M. Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Hotel Group.

With 25 years of hospitality experience in some of the world’s leading hotels, Mr. Henaff boasts expertise at driving profitability by inspiring and managing talents through his creditable leadership style which blends teamwork, accountability to the company’s vision and active mentorship. Mr. Henaff joins Capella Shanghai from The Shanghai EDITION where he successfully led the hotel’s opening and administered all areas to ensure every aspect met brand standards. Consequently, The Shanghai EDITION has won rewarding recognition for its excellent business performance as well as developing good brand awareness in the market since its opening.

A French citizen, Mr. Henaff started his hotel career in the United States of America in 1994 and his career has advanced through the ranks with some of the world’s most recognized brands like Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, Cipriani Restaurant Group, Setai Hotel Group, Three on the Bund and most recently, EDITION.

Regarding his new position, Mr. Henaff commented: “I am delighted and proud to run one of the most preferred luxury hotels in the city, appreciated by elite guests from all over the globe including fashion and art lovers, businessmen and families. Capella Shanghai is famous for its charm and culture, and known for its on-going commitment to curating unique and memorable experiences to our guests at every turn.”

Apart from his commitment to work, Mr. Henaff’s hobbies include traveling, food and art where he can always find inspiration for both work and life.