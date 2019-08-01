Strong M6.8 earthquake strikes near the coast of Libertador O’Higgins, Chile
Powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Libertador O’Higgins, Chile today.
Preliminary Earthquake Report:
Magnitude 6.8
Date-Time • 1 Aug 2019 18:28:05 UTC
• 1 Aug 2019 13:28:05 near epicenter
Location 34.240S 72.282W
Depth 10 km
Distances • 94.9 km (58.9 mi) SW of San Antonio, Chile
• 95.2 km (59.0 mi) WNW of Santa Cruz, Chile
• 98.4 km (61.0 mi) SW of Cartagena, Chile
• 112.4 km (69.7 mi) WNW of San Vicente, Chile
• 142.0 km (88.0 mi) W of Rancagua, Chile
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 4.5 km; Vertical 1.8 km
Parameters Nph = 92; Dmin = 89.3 km; Rmss = 1.00 seconds; Gp = 49°