JW Marriott debuts in the heart of Edmonton

Marriott International Inc. announced the opening of the highly anticipated JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District. Located in the heart of downtown Edmonton, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District offers a fresh and welcoming take on luxury and will feature modern guest rooms, specialty wellness programs, enriching dining experiences, and 22,000 sq. ft. of meeting and conference spaces, which have been named after iconic Edmonton Oilers Alumni.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 250th hotel in Canada as well as bringing our iconic JW brand to the city of Edmonton,” said Don Cleary, President of Marriott International’s Canadian operation. “Our 250th property underscores the importance of luxury to this market, and the tremendous opportunity for growth in Canada. Guests of the new JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel can expect to be treated to uplifting experiences that showcase the local pride and warm spirit of Edmonton.”

Now the third JW Marriott property in Canada, the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District was designed with guests’ wellbeing in mind. All touchpoints are intentional and inspired by the principles of mindfulness, being present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit. This is a new approach to luxury, one that is welcoming and will leave guests feeling recharged after their stay. The hotel’s approach to warm-hearted hospitality includes world-class dining and tailored guest experiences.

“JW Marriott is dedicated to providing our guests with enriching experiences in distinctive locations around the world, and JW Marriott Edmonton is the perfect example of this philosophy in action,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “The centerpiece of the city’s buzzing new ICE District, JW Marriott Edmonton provides guests the opportunity to experience every moment to the fullest through JW Marriott’s individualized approach to luxury.”

The hotel is also home to a comprehensive wellness facility, including Spa by JW, Edmonton’s only full-service luxury hotel spa, and Archetype, a state-of-the-art fitness club. Archetype combines the science of high performance, a team of expert coaches, and a comprehensive health and fitness experience in one exceptional space occupying one and a half floors of the hotel. Spa by JW offers lavish treatments and soothing massages in a serene setting featuring five treatment rooms with rain showers and private balconies in each room.

Archetype, a cutting-edge health club led by Edmontonian Simon Bennett, brings the newest and most innovative experience to the Edmonton market. The club focuses on health coaching and high-performance living in an environment with unparalleled amenities and purposeful luxury. The club will include some of the most innovative equipment brands such as Sorinex rig systems, Keiser compressed air technology, Woodway, ICG 7 spin bikes and a Somadome meditation pod. Hotel guests and members will also have access to four custom curated group studios with experiences ranging from yoga, boxing, spin and HIIT style classes.

“ICE District is unlike anything Edmonton has seen before with its unique and upscale offerings,” said Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “With today’s grand opening of the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, we are proud to be home to only the third JW Marriott in Canada, which will certainly be Edmonton’s finest hotel, as we continue to set the standard for state-of-the-art living.”

JW Marriott Edmonton is proud to collaborate with nationally acclaimed restaurateur Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality to bring expertly orchestrated culinary experiences to its hotel guests and Edmontonians. Executive Chef Jeremy Korten will bring his progressive vision to the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, Braven and lively cocktail bar, Alchemy, while Chef de Cuisine Jason Greene will execute recognizable classics with a playful accent at Kindred, the hotel’s all-day dining destination. Guests at JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District will have access to four restaurants and bars, which offer seasonal menus and curated cocktails in the beautifully designed spaces:

• Braven, a five-star dining destination offering dry-aged steaks, quality chops and fresh seafood

• Kindred Food + Drink, an accessible all-day eatery focusing on locally sourced, seasonal fare

• Alchemy, a destination cocktail bar with a spectacular patio overlooking the ICE District

• Lobby Bar, a hub for business and social gatherings, featuring a selection of signature and classic cocktails

Connected to Rogers Place Arena and within easy walking distance to Edmonton’s Arts District, River Valley and the Edmonton Convention Center, the JW Marriott Edmonton has a unique partnership with Rogers Place, allowing the hotel to offer prime access to its guests, such as behind-the-scenes arena tours and meet-and-greet opportunities with Oilers Alumni.

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District features 346 tech integrated, luxurious guestrooms and approximately 22,000 sq. ft. of meeting and conference space, including Edmonton’s largest event ballroom, featuring 9,000 square feet of space with ample natural lighting and soaring 22 ft. ceilings. Situated above JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District is The Legends Private Residences – 262 sophisticated and functional condominium units that occupies floors 23 through 54 of the tower, offering panoramic city views.