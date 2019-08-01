Benchmark adds Waves Resort Corpus Christi to management portfolio

Benchmark announced today that with mutual agreement, they have added Waves Resort Corpus Christi, located between the bay and the beach on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas, to its growing portfolio. The resort’s new owner, Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, has already invested over $15 million in property upgrades which includes the property’s conference and entertainment facilities, adding over 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor special event, meeting and conference space, outdoor theater and performance stage, and many other planned upgrades.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, with its parent company, IBC Bank, recognized the importance of this destination resort for the community of Corpus Christi and all it could offer for entertainment and economic development to the area. Designed specifically to welcome and entertain all ages, this year-round destination and has already achieved “Best Hotel on the South Texas Gulf Coast” award by The Texas Travel Industry Association, and created award-winning dining, and the first-ever Gaming Lounge and Esports Training Facility.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, searched for the right management company for this special location and ultimately chose Benchmark, which offers the level of service ownership expects to represent all that this special island oasis has to offer.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC’s Waves Resort Corpus Christi is pleased to join Benchmark’s signature brand, Benchmark Resorts and Hotels.

“We are delighted to add Waves Resort to our portfolio,” said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas. “The property has welcomed generations of Texas families to North Padre Island and we are looking forward to creating a vacation and conference experience unlike any other and that can be enjoyed throughout the year.”

The popular beachfront resort, located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, is the fifth Texas property in Benchmark’s expanding portfolio. The Houston-based company operates Hotel Contessa and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, the Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Waters Creek Convention Center in Allen near Dallas. Two additional Lone Star properties are under construction or renovation.

“We’re proud to partner up with a top-tier management company that will take Waves Resort Corpus Christi to the level we envisioned,” said Jennifer Hoff, vice president of Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to providing our community with a property it deserves.”

Waves Resort Corpus Christi offers 91 rooms, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, conference and wedding facilities, heated pool and swim-up bar, driving range, waterpark, outdoor theater, dog park, arcades, gaming lounge, and many more activities for year-round entertainment.

Benchmark is known for its inventive approach to food and beverage — highlighted by its partnership the legendary Dallas Celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles, the “Father of Southwest Cuisine”– and is excited about the new menu opportunities for Eats Epicurea, the island’s premier restaurant.