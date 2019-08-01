Hilton and Alshaya Group to launch 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels in nine countries

Hilton and Alshaya Group announced a significant development of their ongoing relationship with the exclusive signing of a master development agreement to rapidly launch and develop 70 Hampton by Hilton hotels in nine countries, with the majority of these in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Russia. With the first hotel expected to open in Kuwait in 2021, Alshaya Group will deliver 50 hotels in the next eight years, with another 20 in the development pipeline, significantly expanding Hampton by Hilton’s presence in the region. Hampton by Hilton is the leading global hospitality brand in the focused service hotel category, with nearly 2,500 hotels operating in 27 countries and territories around the world, making it the largest brand in Hilton’s portfolio.

“We are delighted to reach this exclusive agreement with Alshaya Group, strengthening our partnership and further expanding our global Hampton by Hilton portfolio,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. “Alshaya has been an important partner, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of pioneering the hospitality industry this year, and we look forward to working together to introduce travelers to Hampton by Hilton in these high-growth destinations.”

“There is growing demand for high quality accommodation in the region and we are excited by the potential of the Hampton by Hilton brand”, said Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group. “This is an important new partnership for Alshaya, further diversifying our offer to consumers, and allowing us to replicate the global success of Hampton by Hilton in our operating markets.”