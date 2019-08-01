Avis expands its Asian network to Mongolia

Avis, one of the world’s leading car rental brands, has announced the expansion of its Asian network with the opening of Avis Mongolia, through a licensee agreement with Baobab LLC. This move builds on the vast global network and regional footprint of Avis – now present in over 20 Asian markets. The main office will be based in the new international airport in Mongolia’s capital city, Ulaanbaatar.

“As a leading and international mobility solutions provider, our decision to expand our regional footprint is a key priority for us and Mongolia is a welcome addition to our fast-growing destination portfolio. The country has ambitious plans to attract one million tourists by 2020 and we are committed to assist in achieving this goal,” said Hans Mueller, Vice President Global Licensees – International, Avis Budget Group.

The new Avis office in Mongolia offers short-term rentals, cars on long-term lease and bespoke car rental packages and itineraries for both business and leisure travellers. Avis Mongolia will also provide experienced and professional tour guides to help travellers plan their self-drive routes for their Mongolian adventures.

Avis Mongolia also provides the most comprehensively fitted hire vehicles available in the country with cars specifically selected to work best in the unique Mongolian climate and terrain.