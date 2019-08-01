W Hotels appoints General Manager of new W Aspen property

W Hotels Worldwide announced that Greg Durrer has been named the General Manager of the highly-anticipated W Aspen property, which is set to open at the end of August. He joins the W Aspen team after holding numerous operational leadership positions at several Marriott Luxury, full-service and select-service hotels.

W Aspen will be the first luxury hotel to open in Aspen in 25 years and will be the brand’s second Mountain Escape after W Verbier in Switzerland. The hotel is located at the base of Aspen Mountain and will have ski-in/ski-out access to one of the world’s most coveted slopes, stunning 360-degree Mountain View’s and striking architectural and interior design.