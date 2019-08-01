Search

BREAKING NOW

Rwanda closes border because of Ebola threat

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzAugust 1, 2019 11:40
Rwanda closes border because of Ebola threat

Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a real threat. Rwanda is now reacting and today closed the border to its neighbor after at least two people died  on the deadly virus after crossing the border.

The outbreak is the most complicated ever as it is happening in an active conflict zone.

In a statement, the Congolese presidency said there had been a “unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities” to close the crossing at Goma.

The WHO has previously warned against trying to contain the virus by restricting travel or trade.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

Follow on Feedly