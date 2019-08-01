Swiss-Belhotel International set for Greater Australasia expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International is expanding its operations in New Zealand with the signing of two hotel developments in Queenstown.

The company will launch two new operations in the Kiwi market in late 2020, with the launch of Swiss-Belhotel & Residences Queenstown, and the younger, more value-conscious brand Zest Queenstown by Swiss-Belhotel both opening at the same time.

Swiss-Belhotel International already operates ten Zest properties in Indonesia and this will be the first Zest to open in New Zealand.

Expansion in Australasia will see the company take investment positions through property ownership, management rights and leases, as well as management contracts. The group is currently working with several international investment funds to grow the capital structure of Swiss-Belhotel International. This will enable the group to take advantage of further investment opportunities in growing markets, such as New Zealand and Australia.

These developments are part of the continuing strategic expansion of Swiss-Belhotel International in New Zealand, supporting the growing tourism numbers in this market.

“We have real confidence in the tourism industry in New Zealand – particularly in Queenstown, which requires new infrastructure to keep up with visitor demand,” states Gavin M Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International.

“We are committed to looking at further opportunities in the local market,” concludes Faull.

The hotel management company is also in discussion with developers in Australia and will be making announcements regarding hotel developments within the next six months.

Owned and operated by New Zealander Gavin Faull, Swiss-Belhotel launched its first hotel in Queenstown in 2013 with Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak. It then expanded into Auckland in 2016 with the opening of Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park and further with the acquisition of Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown in 2017. The new properties will increase the company’s Australasian offering to eight hotels.

Swiss-Belhotel International currently has 150 hotels and projects in 22 countries around the globe. With five properties in New Zealand expected by the end of 2020, the local market is currently a critical part of the group’s development.

Proudly New Zealand owned, the hotel management company offers a unique proposition in New Zealand and one that is attracting the interest of developers and investors. It is also internationally placed with a corporate head office in Hong Kong – ensuring it has a lot to offer when attracting international tourists to New Zealand.

With Queenstown visitor numbers reaching three million annually, the new hotel properties will deliver an additional 437 rooms to Queenstown, ensuring the popular tourist destination can keep up with increasing visitor numbers.

About the new properties

Swiss-Belhotel & Residences will be a 4 ½ star property featuring a full-service hotel, along with furnished residences. The well-appointed facilities will comprise an architectural design that combines modern and local aesthetics, contemporary interiors and furnishings, the latest technology, as well as food and beverage outlets and a 24-hour reception.

The combined hotel will feature 194 rooms at 24sqm and 32 apartments (one bedroom, 75-95 sqm, and two bedrooms, 120-150 sqm). The hotel is designed for those looking for comprehensive and well-appointed facilities that meet an international standard.

The vibrant Zest brand is a value hotel featuring modern facilities at an affordable price. It is designed with the social traveller in mind and appeals to the young and the young at heart.

The development is being managed by Tony Gapes at Redwood and will feature 223 Zest rooms (16 sqm rooms), 160 Pods (24 sqm sleeping capsules, which sleep eight per unit) and communal bathrooms.

Large social facilities will be on-site, along with 24-hour reception, dining areas and seamless technology features throughout.

Both properties will be located on Gorge Road, Queenstown, a convenient ten-minute walk into the town center and 100m meters from each other.