Hawaii Tourism: Two storm systems approaching Hawaiian Islands

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and its Island Chapters, and Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association are monitoring two storm systems approaching the Hawaiian Islands, utilizing information from the State of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service and County emergency management agencies.

As of 11:00 a.m. HST, Hurricane Erick is a category three storm located approximately 535 miles southeast of Hilo. Hurricane Erick continues to weaken as it moves toward the west-northwest.

Tropical Storm Flossie is located further from the Hawaiian Islands, about 1,875 miles east of Hilo, and heading west.

HTA has created a special Alert page on its website to provide industry partners, residents and visitors with information, updates and online resources about the storms.

The Alert page can be accessed from HTA’s homepage. The site will be updated as new information becomes available.