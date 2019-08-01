Malaysia Tourism launches Visit Malaysia Year 2020

by Mario Masciullo, special to eTN

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Tun Mahathir Mohamad, officially launched the logo of the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign on July 22, 2019, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The logo of the campaign presents various recognizable icons of Malaysia such as the hornbill, the bunga raya (hibiscus), the wild fern, and the colors of the Malaysian flag.

Together, they represent the diversity of the culture, heritage, and flora and fauna of Malaysia, as well as the experiences offered as a holiday destination.

2020 was designated as Visit Malaysia 2020 with the goal of reaching 30 million international tourist arrivals and 100 billion tourist revenues.

The focus of the campaign is on ecotourism, art, and culture. To ensure the success of the campaign, Tourism Malaysia has collaborated with various private sector companies such as Sharp (M) Electronics Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Firefly, Malin-do Air, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad to implement marketing and promotional activities using their local and international media platforms.