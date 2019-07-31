Jamaica Tourism Minister Meets with Jamaica’s 2019 Taste of the Caribbean Team

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen center in the photo) pauses for a photo-op with members of the Culinary Federation of Jamaica who recently participated in the 2019 Taste of the Caribbean culinary competition in Miami.

Sharing in the moment is the Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s Gastronomy Network, Nicola Madden-Greig (7th from the left).

The occasion was a courtesy call at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Kingston office on July 31, 2019.

To date, the Gastronomy Network has supported the Culinary Federation of Jamaica on the execution of its annual Taste of Jamaica competition and expo as well as the Team Jamaica delegation to the Taste of the Caribbean competition in Miami, Florida.

During this year’s competition the team successfully earned 5 bronze medals, 2 silver medals and 1 gold medal.

Taste of the Caribbean is the region’s premier culinary competition, food & beverage educational exchange and Caribbean cultural showcase.