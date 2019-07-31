Hyatt Regency Delhi appoints new General Manager

Hyatt Regency Delhi has appointed Julian Ayers as the new General Manager. Dynamic and motivated, Julian brings with him over twenty years of experience to the role.

In his position at Hyatt Regency Delhi will include overseeing the day-to-day operations, sales and marketing activities whilst also managing future growth strategies across nine of Hyatt’s properties. In addition to his responsibilities as General Manager at Hyatt Regency Delhi, he will take on the responsibility of Area Vice President of Hyatt, North India where he will oversee the following area hotels – Hyatt Place Gurgaon, Hyatt Regency Ludhiana, Hyatt Regency Amritsar, Hyatt Regency Dharmshala, Hyatt Regency Chandigarh, Alila Diwa Goa, Alila Fort Bishangarh and Hyatt Centric Goa.

British born, Julian Ayers has a wealth of experience from various international management positions held by him in India, Oman, Indonesia, the Caribbean and UK. Before stepping into his role as a General Manager at Hyatt Regency Delhi, Julian was the General Manager at Alila Jabal Akhtar, Oman and the Regional Vice President at the Alila Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and India. Having had previous posting with IHG & Hilton Groups in Delhi, he is not new to Delhi. He is not new to Delhi having had previous posting with IHG & Hilton Groups. A graduate of Suffolk College, he honed his skills at Gleneagles in Scotland before driving his career through successful managerial appointments with highly regarded properties all over the world.

Passionate about sustainability, Julian’s strengths lie in his ability to develop a strong team of highly motivated professionals to deliver a remarkable luxury experience. He has extensive experience with resorts as well as busy city centers, owing to which he has acquired an in-depth knowledge of the local market. It helps him to forge lasting relationships as well as the financial skills required to find and negotiate contracts. He aims to bring his global experience to invoke a spirit of innovation and diversity at Hyatt Regency Delhi.

“When we lived in Delhi, the Hyatt Regency was a place we loved to visit, so it is a great honour to become the custodian of this landmark hotel. I look forward to working with the passionate team here, as we push the boundaries of hospitality and create new experiences for guests,” said Julian Ayers.