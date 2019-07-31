India Tourism Mart: Country’s biggest Buyer-Seller inbound tourism event

Billed as the largest inbound tourism show, the second India Tourism Mart (ITM) will be held at New Delhi’s Ashok Hotel from September 23 to 25, 2019. The mart will be inaugurated by Honorable Tourism Minister Shri. Prahlad Singh Patel, and Shri Nitin Gadkari, Honorable Minister of Shipping & Transport will be the chief guest.

The event is being organized by FAITH, which represents the 10 main travel associations of the country, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism of the government of India. These member organizations are: Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), Hotel Association of India (HAI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA).

The event is expected to help meet the target of 20 million tourists by 2020, said FAITH Secretary General Subhash Goyal and other leaders in New Delhi on July 31 when announcing the mega event.

This year, 300 buyers are expected from 70 countries, up from the 240 from 62 countries who came last year. ITM has proven to be an excellent platform for buyers, tourism stakeholders, states and the Ministry of Tourism as one roof for B2B meetings and knowledge sharing with the singular aim of promoting inbound tourism from the globe to India.

The ITM is the result of much spade work done by industry segments and the government. Top ministers are expected to be present at the mart along with stakeholders from the various segments and states.

There is much excitement and hope in the tourism industry, which hopes that arrivals will get a much-needed boost. Post mart tours will also be another feature of the event. Some states have been organizing events and marts on a smaller scale, but the ITM is at the national level.

To showcase opportunities for the complete tourism value chain in India, i.e., travel, hotels, destinations, and tour & transport intermediaries, the Mart will provide an opportunity for participants to interact, seek information, and share experiences with different disciplines of the tourism industry and also states with the aim of strengthening the brand positioning of “Incredible India” and create a Global Tourism Mart for India on the lines of WTM in London and ITB in Berlin.