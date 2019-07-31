Ethiopian Airlines expands India service, adds Bengaluru in its network

Ethiopian Airlines, the Largest Aviation Group in Africa, announced that it will start passenger flights to Bengaluru, India as of 27th October 2019.

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru is dubbed ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the center of technology and innovation.

The four weekly direct flights to Bengaluru will be as per the below schedule:

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Sub Fleet ET 0690 Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun ADD 23:00 BLR 8:00 ET 738 ET 0691 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun BLR 2:30 ADD 6:35 ET 738

Commenting on the upcoming services, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The new four weekly flights will connect the important ICT hub city of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our twice daily flights each to the commercial city of Mumbai and the Capital New Delhi. The flights will also complement our existing dedicated freighter flights to/from Bengaluru.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa and beyond. The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub-continent. The schedule is carefully designed to connect passengers efficiently through our global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and will provide the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa and South America.”

Currently, Ethiopian operates passenger flights to Bombay and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.