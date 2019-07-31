Hong Kong Restaurant Week: Nearly 150 top restaurants

Hong Kong Restaurant Week is a truly unique event that remains to be relevant, attractive, and extremely popular among diners, providing exquisite food at top restaurants for a great price.

HK Restaurant Week Summer 2019 will continue to create exclusive gastronomic experiences with a wide range of incredible dining options at nearly 150 top-ranked restaurants in town, including the most hyped, highly lauded fine dining venues, Michelin-starred destinations as well as 5-star hotel restaurants and other new additions joining this prestigious list.

Some Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Kashiwaya , Michelin two-star J apanese Restaurant,

, Ying Jee Club , Michelin two-star Chinese Restaurant,

, Tosca di Angelo , Michelin one-star Italian Restaurant,

, Rech by Alain Ducasse , Michelin one-star French Restaurant ,

, Celebrity Cuisine, Michelin one-star Chinese Restaurant

Some Five-Star Hotel Restaurants

T he Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong – OZONE rooftop restaurant and sky bar,

InterContinental Hong Kong – NOBU Japanese Restaurant,

Conrad Hong Kong – Brasserie on the Eighth French Restaurant / Nicholini’s Italian Restaurant,

– Italian Restaurant, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong – Nadaman Japanese Restaurant / Lobster Bar and Grill Western Restaurant ,

, Kowloon Shangri-La – Angelini Italian Restaurant / Nadaman Japanese Restaurant,

The Murray Hong Kong – POPINJAYS Western Restaurant / The Tai Pan Western Restaurant,

The Langham Hong Kong – Bostonian Seafood & Grill Western Restaurant / Main St. Deli American Restaurant.

Some New Restaurants Joining The Prestigious List

Aaharn, a world-class Thai restaurant by international celebrated Chef David Thompson ,

John Anthony , the new spot in Causeway Bay fostering a progressive blend of culinary diversity,

Sing Yin, a Cantonese restaurant serving the most delicate of Chinese cuisines.

This season, each participating restaurant will offer a special, minimum three-course, 3 fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner prepared by head chefs. An abundance of dazzling delicacies is expected to be discovered from Japanese to Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian and Southeast Asian cuisines, etc. Each tailor-made menu will include at least one of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Diners are given the opportunity to cruise through the all-star dishes for astoundingly low prices!

Category Level A:

Lunch HK$198

Dinner HK$398

Category Level B:

Lunch HK$148

Dinner HK$298

Category Elite:

Customized menu and price, only available for selected restaurants

“When we first launched HK Restaurant Week in 2011, we had 50 restaurants and seated 10,000 people. In this year’s HK Restaurant Week Spring 2019, we had a line-up of nearly 150 restaurants with over 30,000 seats. That is a testament to the rapid development of Hong Kong Restaurant Week. Food is a medium that gives us the opportunity to showcase culture and lifestyle by way of cuisine from these different countries. Food connects us all,” says Onno Schreurs, the founder of DiningCity.

Phyllis Loo, director at Fofo by El Willy says, “Our restaurant has been very popular, but restaurateurs all need to diversify and utilize influential platforms to help promote our venue and to attract more customers. Restaurant Week is one of these great platforms. During Restaurant Week, we receive many new diners. After experiencing our restaurant, those diners will alter become our loyal customers. Actually, many of our existing regular customers also take advantage of Restaurant Week to come back — it’s like a kickback for regulars, like we’re treating friends. For us, this is not only an interesting food event, but also a way for us to establish a better relationship with new and old diners.

The turn of summer brings a new season of celebration and fireworks. Join in with us for the Hong Kong Restaurant Week Summer 2019 and immerse yourself in the delectable cuisines of the world at some of the best restaurants in Hong Kong.

