Most common ways business travelers bond with colleagues revealed

Choice Hotels International, Inc. released new survey findings that shed light on the preferences of modern business travelers in advance of this year’s Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention. According to the survey — conducted by Choice in support of its corporate travel focus — 90% of American business travelers agree that work trips build stronger professional relationships. Nearly half of respondents would select an activity at their hotel to help form these bonds, the most popular of which are “grabbing a drink at the hotel bar” and “eating breakfast together at the hotel.”

Choice’s new nationwide advertising campaign, featuring the tagline “Our Business is You,” serves as the capstone to years of strategic investments in its brands and technology. The investments are aimed at providing everything today’s business travelers want and need — while making it easy for corporate travel managers to do their jobs:

•Cambria Hotels: Purposefully designed for the time-starved, modern business traveler, Choice’s upscale Cambria Hotels brand is rapidly expanding in major business hubs nationwide and is fast approaching 50 hotels open in top-tier markets. Cambria Hotels offers a full bar and bistro with dining featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer and signature cocktails — providing business travelers with the perfect setting to forge bonds with their colleagues.

•Comfort: With over 2,100 worldwide locations, Comfort hotels are ready to welcome business travelers everywhere they need to be — and allow them to bond over the brand’s trademark complimentary, hearty and healthy breakfast. Comfort is steadily progressing on a system-wide renovation that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo — signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something’s new on the inside.

•Custom-built technology: Choice Hotels has invested heavily in developing technology that makes it easy to do business. In addition to being the first hotel company to offer Virtual Pay on its consumer-facing website — allowing corporate travel managers to book reservations using a centralized form of payment without having to supply each traveler with a physical card or provide an authorization form — Choice rolled out a Group Management Platform to simplify the process of planning and booking group travel.

“We pride ourselves on listening to travel buyers and acting on what they tell us, whether the topic is enhancing our brands, leveraging technology to make life easier, or tailoring our loyalty program to fit their needs,” said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. “Choice’s new tagline, ‘Our Business is You,’ reaffirms that we have your corporate travel needs covered — whatever business you’re in.”

Choice Hotels has tailored its award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program to meet the needs of business travelers. Members can use the points they earn on business trips to enjoy free nights on their next vacation at over 7,000 hotels around the world or for gift cards. As a bonus, Choice Privileges members who book stays that include at least one Sunday-through-Thursday night are given rewards right when they check-in on top of the points they earn. With the Your Extras program, exclusively from Choice Privileges, business travelers can enjoy something for themselves during their trip or after, with perks that include a coffee gift card or Amazon or Uber credit.

“We welcome corporate travel managers to take advantage of our industry-leading incentives — and learn how they can share in the savings of booking with Choice Hotels,” said Chad Fletcher, vice president, global sales, Choice Hotels. “Our team at this year’s GBTA Convention is excited to showcase all the ways Choice is working to make your job easier and more efficient.”

GBTA attendees who visit the Choice Hotels booth, #417, can enter a raffle to win one of five vouchers for a free, two-night stay at a Cambria hotel. Attendees who pre-book appointments will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.