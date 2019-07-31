Budapest Airport gets Seoul with new year-round route

LOT Polish Airlines has announced year-round flights between Budapest Airport and Seoul Incheon. The route will be operated three times per week from 22nd September by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. With estimated market demand at over 100,000 passengers per annum, and the market between Hungary and Korea almost quadrupling over the past four years, the route will enable Budapest Airport to better serve customer’s needs.

Speaking at the announcement was Jost Lammers, CEO: “The announcement of LOT’s long-haul service to Seoul is the first scheduled flight ever from Budapest and is a further vote of confidence in our airport during a record summer for us. We look forward to welcoming more Koreans to our beautiful city, as well as enabling Hungarians to visit the striking tech and historical capital of Seoul, for business or pleasure. With over $1.2bn inward investment from Korea into Hungary solely this year, we can ensure both business related travels and cargo opportunities are also optimised.”

With the new route, customers flying from Budapest now have a choice of three Asian destinations, including Beijing and Shanghai. This comes as further routes were announced from S20, including a 12 times weekly service to Prague and Stuttgart, along with daily services to Sofia and Belgrade. This brings to 12 the number of destinations from Budapest Airport served by LOT offering over 1.2 million annual seat capacity. This move strengthens the hub concept for LOT in Central Europe and drives them towards being the largest full-service carrier at Budapest Airport.