Ras Al Khaimah Tourism hosts first WTTC MENA event in October

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) will be hosting the inaugural World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum on October 2, 2019 bringing together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s travel & tourism sector.

The forum will be organized for the first time in the region and held at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center, Ras Al Khaimah. Bringing together government agencies, industry associations, CEOs and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum will delve into contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

The one-day forum will engage 150-200 leaders in keynotes and panel discussions focusing on key themes, including; challenges and investment opportunities; job creation and skill development; climate and environment action; and digital disruption.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA said, “Tourism is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important economic sectors and is considered a key engine for continued GDP growth and job creation in the UAE. The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021.”

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC, said, “Through the Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum, we will bring together the region’s top travel leaders to discuss the pressing issues of the day, including investment trends, visa facilitation and climate action.”