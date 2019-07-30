Onefinestay appoints new GM America

Hospitality brand, onefinestay, announced the appointment of Stephen Haskell as General Manager, America. A creative and successful entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the luxury sector, Haskell leads the brand’s growth strategy and oversees day-to-day operations and integrated partnerships of the business in the following U.S. markets: New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. He is based in onefinestay’s New York office, where he leads a team of twenty.

“We’re excited to welcome Stephen to the team as we continue to enhance our guest and homeowner experience and focus on growth throughout America, particularly where we already have a strong foot-hold in New York City and Los Angeles,” said Thomas Girard, CEO of onefinestay. “With his experience, industry successes and understanding of the needs for discerning travelers today, Stephen will be an invaluable asset in ensuring we continue to be leaders in the private home rental space by delivering the highest levels of service in the market and curating new exclusive homes for our portfolio.”

Haskell noted, “I’m thrilled to be joining onefinestay during this exciting evolution of the business. Growing the portfolio alongside creating new experiences and services for our guests, homeowners and the travel trade will be among my top priorities. I’m looking forward to leveraging my business development experience and entrepreneurial skills to lead onefinestay into new levels of success.”

Haskell joins onefinestay following a two-year turn at New York Magazine where he was a strategic advisor and helped launch “New York by New York,” a program offering unique experiences to paying members. Over the same period, Haskell founded and remains CEO of MyMedia Inc., a next gen digital media company.

Previous experience dotting Haskell’s work history include various marketing leadership roles with brands such as IfOnly, One Kings Lane and Diamond Foundry. Haskell earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Art History at Yale University, from which he graduated magna cum laude, as well as a Master of Business Administration in Marketing, Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Haskell resides in New York City with his husband and one-year-old daughter.