Jamaica Tourism Minister meets with Embassy officials on Security Audit Report

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, today met with key Embassy officials to discuss the recent security audit report. The Embassy officials, which included representatives from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, were updated by Minister Bartlett on the sector’s strategic plans to create a new architecture for security and next steps.

“The meeting was critical as we engaged key stakeholders from our major source markets on the next steps to ensuring safety, security and seamlessness within the sector. They were informed that these next steps include the recent appointment of a new director of Visitor Safety and Experience, Major Dave Walker, an experienced security expert, who will further review this initial report and provide recommendations.”

The meeting also included a technical team from the Ministry and its agencies: the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), which led the island wide security audit and the Tourism Enhancement Fund; as well as internationally recognized security expert Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com.

“I also highlighted the creation of a Manual on Tourism Ethics, a first of its kind, which will guide our security infrastructure in the sector and how we interface with each other. This manual will be an operational game changer for Jamaica’s tourism as it will be the first time we have a comprehensive guide on this area,” said Minister Bartlett.

Major Walker has been tasked by Minister Bartlett to complete the Manual on Tourism Ethics and recommendations on security for the sector by the end of the year. The aim of the audit, which received support from internationally recognized security expert, Dr. Peter Tarlow, will identify gaps and ensure a strategy of a safe, secure and seamless destination for visitors and locals alike.

