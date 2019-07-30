DoubleTree by Hilton expands its presence in China with opening in downtown Shanghai

Hilton announced today the opening of Double Tree by Hilton Shanghai Jing’an, a 28-storey, 307-room hotel that offers modern accommodations and state-of-the-art event spaces. As the second DoubleTree by Hilton property in Shanghai, the hotel represents a strategic addition to Hilton’s hotel portfolio and brand presence in the commercial and financial centre of China.

Owned by Mingqiang Investment Group and managed by Hilton, Double Tree by Hilton Shanghai Jing’an is conveniently located in the vibrant and trendy Jing’an District, in close proximity to Shanghai’s People’s Square. With easy access to the city’s commercial, retail and entertainment districts via the nearby Metro Lines 3, 4, and 8, the hotel is the ideal destination for both business travelers and leisure guests.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Shanghai with the opening of our new DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing’an in this key central business and commercial district of downtown Shanghai,” said Qian Jin, area president, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton. “Ideal for business or leisure, the hotel represents a key addition to our diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in the city by meeting the differentiated accommodation needs and travel demands of both domestic and international visitors to Shanghai.”

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of DoubleTree by Hilton this year, we welcome the exponential growth of the DoubleTree brand in China with two openings in the next three months,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We are eager to continue delivering the brand’s award-winning hospitality and warm welcome at this modern and comfortable hotel – a premiere destination with exquisite dining, upscale event facilities and well-appointed rooms.”