Uganda Hotel Owners Association Chair re-elected for another term

At the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) Annual General meeting held at the Kampala Sheraton hotel on Monday, July 29, 2019, Susan Muhwezi was unanimously re-elected chair unopposed for the next 2 years.

Also in attendance was the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Honorable Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi. Kiwanda used the opportunity to call for aggressive marketing of the new Uganda Airlines with emphasis on the Ugandan, East African, African, and international market.

Speaking on the achievements of UHOA, Muhwezi who is also Vice Chair of the Uganda Tourism Board and proprietor of Agip Motel, a popular lunch stop en-route to the western tourist circuit, she noted that in her tenure, the association had successfully hosted 6 hotel expos as well as exposure trips for its members at ITB Berlin, IBTM MICE show in Barcelona, and the Chicago Hotel show among others.

She was deputized by Bonifence Byamukama, Vice Chair and former President o the Uganda Tourism Association, as well as East African Tourism Platform.

Other members on the executive board include Cephas Birungyi, General Secretary; Twaha Lukwanzi, Treasurer; and Board Members Yogi Birigwa, Hajji Haruna Kibirige, Ambassador Ibrahim Mukiibi, and Adrine Kobusingye. Representing the Eastern region: Hon. Daudi Migereko; Northern region: Andrew Otim and Alex Ojambo; Ssese island: Kasujja Muwanga Kibirige, Santa Lukone, and Daniel Mwanje; and Western region: Mushabe Dona and Aggrey Twejukye.

Sheraton hotel that hosted the event was also rewarded with special duties assigned to the General Manager, Jean Phillipe Bitencourt, who complimented the event with a tweet on @KampalaSheraton that read, “In the spirit of purposeful gathering, we take this opportunity to appreciate everyone that attended the Uganda Hotel Owners Association annual general meeting [with] distinguished guests such as the State Minister of Tourism, Chairlady Susan Muhwezi, and Executive Director of UHOA Jean Byamugisha.”