United Airlines announces new Senior VP of Digital Technology

United Airlines today announced Jason Birnbaum as its new senior vice president of digital technology, promoted from within the company. Birnbaum most recently served as United’s vice president of operations and employee technology, and in his new role Birnbaum will continue to support operations, customer and corporate technology.

His portfolio of responsibilities grows to encompass support for the carrier’s commercial technologies, including those of its loyalty, sales, network and revenue management departments. Birnbaum will continue to report to Executive Vice President of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo.

“Since joining United four years ago, Jason has helped lead a significant transformation of our technology platforms, from how we deliver technology projects with speed and agility, to the reliability of the systems, to the tools themselves,” said Jojo. “Jason is uniquely qualified to further drive our digital team’s connection to the rest of our organization, resulting in both an improved operation and better overall customer experience.”

Birnbaum was instrumental in the technical integrations involved in the successful cutover to United’s SCEPTRE system and in the implementation of the airline’s flight attendants’ joint collective bargaining agreement. Birnbaum also oversaw the rollout of mobile devices to 60,000 of the carrier’s front-line employees and game-changing tools including United’s recent ConnectionSaver technology.

Prior to joining United, Birnbaum served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of SIRVA Inc., overseeing the company’s IT systems for both customer-facing and business support systems. Prior to that, he served as Chief Information Officer for GE Health Care Global Supply Chain and GE Industrial Europe.

Birnbaum holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Missouri and an MBA from the University of Illinois. Birnbaum and his wife Laura have three sons and reside in Elmhurst, a suburb of Chicago.