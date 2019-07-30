Hawaii visitors spending less

Visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent a total of $8.88 billion in the first half of 2019, a decrease of 2.0 percent compared to the same period in 2018, according to preliminary statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA). In the month of June, total visitor spending was up 2.8 percent compared to a year ago.

Tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped to fund dozens of community events and initiatives statewide during the first half of 2019, including the Honolulu Festival, Pan Pacific Festival, various King Kamehameha Celebration events, and the LEI (Leadership, Exploration, and Inspiration) Program, which encourages Hawaii high school students to pursue careers in travel and hospitality.

Total visitor spending during the first half of 2019 increased from U.S. West (+2.7% to $3.45 billion) but declined from U.S. East (-1.2% to $2.40 billion), Japan (-2.7% to $1.05 billion), Canada (-1.7% to $635.9 million) and All Other International Markets (-13.6% to $1.33 billion) compared to a year ago.

On a statewide level, average daily spending decreased to $196 per person