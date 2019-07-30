Southwest Airlines offers human trafficking awareness curriculum to all employees

Southwest Airlines Co. today reiterates its support of the global efforts to eliminate Human Trafficking by launching online curriculum for the airline’s more than 59,000 employees designed to bring greater awareness to the growing epidemic of Human Trafficking. The course is being launched today to highlight the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Southwest Airlines partnered with Polaris, a leader in the global fight to eradicate modern slavery, to create and offer this new awareness curriculum for Employees. While Human Trafficking does not always involve the movement, traveling, or transportation of people, statistics suggest that a large percentage of victims are transported via airplane during some portion of their experience. Therefore, Southwest Employees are being offered an overview of the crime of Human Trafficking, tips on how to identify Human Trafficking, and suggested actions that should be taken, if necessary, to combat suspected instances.

“Southwest operates on the guiding principles of civility and taking care of others with our collective Southwest Heart,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to offer Human Trafficking awareness curriculum to the entire Southwest Team so that we can continue our efforts to identify any signs of Human Trafficking that might occur within our industry. This commitment further strengthens our mission of being good caretakers of the Customers and communities that we serve each day.”

Southwest is also proud to support organizations like Polaris, United Against Human Trafficking, and Rethreaded that combat Human Trafficking or support its survivors. Their programs aid in identification, restoration and prevention efforts, and connecting survivors to support services across the country. Through monetary and ticket donations, Southwest supports these organizations in fulfilling their valuable missions and making a positive impact in the lives of those affected.