UNIGLOBE Travel welcomes new Global Partner in Scotland, UK

UNIGLOBE Stewart Travel Management is the newest member of the UNIGLOBE Travel network in the United Kingdom.

UNIGLOBE Stewart Travel Management is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and has been operating for more than 30 years. It serves a diverse range of corporate clients, from emerging enterprises to publicly traded companies, and recently opened a new location in Aberdeen providing specialized service to marine industries.

Craig Patterson is UNIGLOBE Stewart Travel Management’s director of corporate travel. Says Patterson, “We look forward to working with UNIGLOBE to expand our global network, as well as support UNIGLOBE clients around the world needing expertise in travel to Scotland and the United Kingdom.”

The UNIGLOBE Global Partner program is open to top-performing travel management companies who are seeking to expand their networks and technologies to access global markets. “UNIGLOBE Stewart Travel Management is a strong addition to our family,” says UNIGLOBE founder and chief executive U. Gary Charlwood. Craig and his team bring unique strengths to our global travel management portfolio, especially their expertise in serving the complex travel needs of shipping, offshore, and marine security industries.”

