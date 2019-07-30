U.S. Travel applauds unanimous Senate Committee passage of infrastructure improvement bill

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes issued the following statement on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works’ unanimous passage of America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019 (S. 2302):

“America’s roads are more congested than ever, with avoided auto trips costing the economy $30 billion in travel spending last year. This bill includes vital funding and policy changes that align with U.S. Travel’s own infrastructure platform, and is a step in the right direction toward modernizing our nation’s travel infrastructure and improving travel mobility.

“We applaud Senators John Barrasso, Tom Carper, Shelley Moore Capito, Ben Cardin and the rest of the committee for their efforts to improve America’s highways, and stand ready to assist Congress to ensure the passage of this important piece of legislation.”