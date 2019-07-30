Caribbean Airlines launches mobile app

Today, Caribbean Airlines launched the latest of its digital products, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App. The app is designed for use by IOS and Android devices and features an array of tools to enhance the customers’ travel experience. It is available for FREE download for Android and iOS users on the Google Play Store or the Apple App store.

The new Mobile Application enables customers to use their mobile devices to:

• book flights to all destinations serviced by Caribbean Airlines and its interline partners

• pay for Caribbean Plus seats or extra baggage

• check-in and select seats via an interactive seat map

• book a domestic flight between Trinidad and Tobago and pay in Trinidad and Tobago dollars

On the occasion of the launch of the mobile app, Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera stated: “At Caribbean Airlines we are focused on improving our customers’ overall travel experience. Having all the information and options you need at your fingertips definitely helps – which is why we developed your all-in-one travel partner, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app. The app makes booking and managing the travel experience easy and dynamic. I am also pleased that one of the features of the app, is the ability for our customers to pay for flights between Trinidad and Tobago, in Trinidad and Tobago dollars. With the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App added to our digital tools we will further revolutionise how we communicate and interact with our valued customers”.

The launch was held at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus, Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering (DCEE) and was attended by Professor Brian Copeland – Pro-Vice Chancellor and Campus Principal, Dr. Fasil Muddeen – Head of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and other senior University officials.

At the event, Caribbean Airlines also welcomed several UWI DCEE students into its Summer Internship Programme, where they have the opportunity to work on IT related projects alongside the airline’s IT teams.

Commenting on the event, Dr Fasil Mudeen, Head of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department said: “For the past two years Caribbean Airlines have participated in our Engineering Internship course. Electrical and Computer Engineering students were offered summer internships with the CAL team and were assessed and then given credits at the final year. Caribbean Airlines has even continued to mentor the students post internship and have agreed to co-supervise final year projects in big data, data analytics and software development. I would especially like to complement Mr Medera who had the vision to recognise the need for this digital transformation and more importantly had the confidence in CAL’s IT department and its engineers, our graduates, to rise to the challenge and deliver world class solutions for our world class airline.”

Aneel Ali, Caribbean Airlines, Chief Information Officer added: “Today’s launch is aptly held at the UWI’s Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering, a hub for learning and innovation. We are happy to strengthen alliances which will see young, aspiring minds collaborate and innovate which is critical to the development of our entire Caribbean region. We look forward to a mutually beneficial learning and working experience with our new UWI DCEE Summer Interns.”

The functionality of the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App will be rolled out in phases.

Some of the features which are immediately available include:

• Home screen that shows your upcoming flights where you can view your trip details easily and check in 24hrs prior to departure

• In app notifications, once customers subscribe at booking or check in, you can receive notifications for any irregularities that may come up during your flight journey with us (gate changes, flight delays etc.)

• Easy to access home screen icons to check in, manage your booking and view flight status

• Ability to create and store a local profile. This personal data is stored locally on your device for easy fill in during booking. Profile information can be entered once to be used at any time when booking – First Name, Last Name, Caribbean Miles number, Travel document details etc.

• Menu for quick access to book a car, book a hotel, access flight schedules, services and info providing quick links to other unique Caribbean Airlines products and services such as Caribbean Upgrade, Club Caribbean, Caribbean Vacations, Duty Free, Caribbean Flight Notifications and more!

• Live chat facility to be able to web chat with an agent digitally during our call centre hours.

• Help Centre quick link access to be able to access FAQs

• Ability to book a domestic flight between Trinidad and Tobago and pay in TTD currency.