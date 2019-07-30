Princess Cruises debuts the only jazz theater at sea

Signature jazz evenings will regale guests onboard the new Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess at Take 5, the only jazz theatre at sea. Celebrating the iconic sounds, culture and history of jazz, the new lounge will also feature hand-crafted cocktails by Princess Cruises’ partner and Master Mixologist Rob Floyd in a chic bar setting.

Debuting onboard the cruise line’s newest ships Sky Princess (October 2019) and Enchanted Princess (June 2020), Take 5 will offer curated experiences honouring the roots of jazz, the birth of BeBop, contemporary jazz and iconic female artists, while highlighting how destinations helped shaped this musical genre.

Take 5 celebrates this important American art-form, with live performances by dedicated jazz musicians, dance lessons, engaging speakers and workshops, guest performers and after-hours parties. It will also feature surprise, pop-up performances so no two nights are the same. Carefully curated, custom media content will play on screens including archival footage and iconic imagery.

A selection of the Take 5 afternoon enrichment and themed nights, will include:

A Night in Harlem – sounds of the roaring 1920s will transport guests to the underground world of the speakeasy in the heart of New York City with iconic sounds of the prohibition era. Guests can expect tunes from artists like King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, New Orleans Rhythm Kings, Original Dixieland Jazz Band and Charles “Buddy” Bolden.

The Birth of Big Band and BeBop – heading into the late 1940s, post-war jazz and the birth of BeBop showcases the amazing speed and technical ability of these incredible musicians. Music from artists like Charlie Parker, Coleman Hawkins and Dexter Gordon will fill the air while costumed bow-tied-wearing staff deliver classic cocktails.

The Way You Look Tonight – celebrates the incredible women of jazz throughout history, and how these legendary vocalists and instrumentalists changed musical history. Guest can expect songs from artists like Ella Fitzgerald to Billie Holiday to Norah Jones.

Toda La Noche – Fiery Afro-Cuban Jazz – an unforgettable journey through the Caribbean celebrates the spicy rhythms of Afro-Cuban jazz with classic beats spanning Latin, European and African American influences. Before the show, guests can take salsa lessons to popular Buena Vista Social Club covers. Featured music includes songs from artists like Tito Puente, Irakere and Dizzy Gillespie. This night ends with an invitation back for a ‘descarga’ jam session.

A Sophisticated Evening of Cool – the cool jazz sounds of the 1950s will fill the space as guests journey on the ultimate American jazz road trip, taking in sounds all the way from New York to California. Guests can expect songs from musical legends like Miles Davis, Chet Baker and John Lewis.

Contemporary Directions – A Festival of Jazz – honours recent decades of jazz music, featuring local artists from the various destinations the ships sail.