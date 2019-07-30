African Tourism Board has a message to the world: You have one more day!

The African Tourism Board gives the travel and tourism industry in the world until July 31 midnight to become a founding member.

The soft launch was last year in November at WTM London, the officially launching April 2019 at the World Travel Market in Cape Town. The final chapter, board, logo and a list of initial activities, tourism offices, website, and promotions will be made public shortly after August 1.

The African Tourism Board welcomes members from around the globe and includes tourism boards, ministers, private sector, associations, marketing companies, consultants, travel agents, airlines, MICE, cruise lines and many more.

The final date of joining and to be considered a founding member is midnight July 31, South Africa Time.

Anyone ready to make history for a new approach of African Tourism can join at www.africantourismboard.com A list of members is available on the same website

The new brochure is ready and can be downloaded at https://africantourismboard.com/changes/

Where Africa become ONE tourism destination of choice in the WORLD.

