Top 5 Luxury First Class Airport Lounges in the World

Airports and airlines are competing to make their airport lounges as relaxing and luxurious as possible, especially with flight delays increasing last year by over 100% year-on-year across Europe.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects that the number of global delays will remain the same or grow in 2019. A number of Asian airports struggle to meet the growing demand for flights, which also results in more delays. As a way of passing the time, airline passengers often find themselves in need of a comfortable and safe place to sit and relax.

Beginning with the caveat that it depends on who you ask, Smart Lemur travel website has created its own list of the top 5 most luxurious first-class airport lounges around the world.

British Airways Concorde Room, London Heathrow, Terminal 5

The London Heathrow lounge has recently undergone a complete transformation and is inspired by contemporary British design. The lounge’s standout feature is its private cabins which include day beds and en-suite bathrooms. Free 15 minute relaxation and detox treatments are provided by the Elemis SPA. The lounge offers private dining booths with full waiter service, wine, champagne pairings and an à la carte menu designed by Executive Head Chefs, Frank Coughlin and Errol Figueroa. There is also a business center with desktop computers and free-to-use smartphone chargers for business travellers.

Swiss Air First Class Lounge, Zurich, Terminal E

Zurich airport’s Senator Lounge is characterised by its oak parquet floor, limestone walls, as well as an interior penned by local Swiss designers. The lounge is home to over 120 whiskeys from around the world, as well as a bar with over 1,000 combined types of wine and champagne. The Senator Lounge has its two hotel rooms with real beds, private bathrooms, and panoramic views of the Swiss Alps. There is also a secondary bar where guests can enjoy world-class coffees and over 100 Swiss grappas and fruit brandies.

Cathay Pacific, The Pier, Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific’s First Class lounge is characterised by its signature teahouse, which is home to a vast selection of fresh leaf teas from around the globe. Its onsite SPA facility offers passengers a range of relaxing massages and treatments designed for regular travelers. Asian and international influences are showcased in the lounge’s 100-capacity restaurant menu, which offers seasonal à la carte cuisine, while its bar is home to an extensive cocktail list.

Air France La Premiere Lounge, Charles De Gaulle, Paris

The highlight of La Premiere Lounge is its restaurant, where visitors can choose from a list of wines and fine dining options from its menu designed by triple Michelin star-awarded chef, Alain Ducasse. In the Biologique Recherche center, guests are able to enjoy a free 30-minute SPA session, which includes facial and body treatments. Following their time in La Premiere, guests are taken to their boarding gates via a private car.

Emirates First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport, Concourse A

The biggest first-class lounge on the planet can seat almost 600 people – all of whom are entitled to complimentary spa treatments and direct access to their aircraft’s boarding gates. Guests are also offered comfortable day beds with pillows and blankets. A luxurious restaurant, business center, wine cellar, as well as a dedicated duty-free shopping area, a children’s club, quiet areas, showers, and a private cigar lounge are also on hand.

For Smart Lemur’s full list of top first class airport lounges, click here.