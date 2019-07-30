Tourism Summit set for Palazzo Chigi

In view of the forthcoming First National Meeting on Tourism scheduled for September 13 and 14, 2019, in Ferrara, the Italian Prime Minister, Mr. A. Conte, called for a table at Palazzo Chigi, (the PM official’s residence) for a discussion on the subject.

Those involved at the meeting included the Minister of the Mipaaft (Tourism) Gian Marco Centinaio, Alberto Bonisoli (Mibac), E. M. Milanesi (Foreign Affairs), Ms. B. Lezzi (Regional Affairs), Erika Stefani (president of ENIT), G. Palmucci, Gianfranco Battisti MD (FS Railways System), and S. S. Damiani (president of the Automobile Club).

The objective of the meeting was to focus on the Italian tourism offer, strengthen planning, and include the “Turismi Project” whose objective – moreover declared in the delegated law in the process of approval by the Senate – is to enhance the variety of experiences tourism that characterizes Italy.

Along the same lines is another project, totally online, by Centinaio-Palmucci. It is “a large digital platform that will contain all the integrated offers of tourist routes that Italy is able to offer, from cycling to alpine, from sweet tourism to food and wine tours and much more,” the Prime Minister said.

In the background, the development of intermodal transport “to offer increasingly integrated services, facilitate and strengthen connections, for example, between the main airports and cities, and decrease the distances that separate Italian landscape, cultural and architectural attractions” is in the works.

“At the same time,” continued Conte, “we are carrying out and implementing the institutional development contracts (the first in Puglia, Molise, Basilicata, Sardinia, and Calabria) dedicated to the recovery of ancient villages, the enhancement of food and wine routes, religious paths, natural landscapes, of historical traditions.”

The country, according to the PM, “has all the potential to intercept new millions of tourists from all over the world. We want to do it; we have to do it. The ‘Italia brand’ deserves to be at the top of world tourism.”

Great attention is also being paid to emerging markets with big potential, especially in Asia, in view of the Year of Culture and Tourism Italy-China planned for 2020.