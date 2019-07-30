Vietnam Airlines new baggage policy: Mind your weight!

by Mario Masciullo, special to eTN

Vietnam Airlines introduced a new baggage policy beginning August 1 inaugurating the “Piece Concept Policy” on all flights operated by the carrier between Europe and Vietnam.

The new provisions replace the previous rules based on weight in kilograms. The new rule allows: in Business Class two packages in the cabin (for a total of 18 kg, with a maximum weight of 10 kg for the heaviest luggage) and 2 packages in the hold (for a total of 32 kg); in Premium Economy, 2 packages in the cabin (for a total of 18 kg, with a maximum weight of 10 kg for the heaviest baggage) and 2 packages in the hold (for a total of 23 kg); in Economy, a parcel in the cabin (for a total of 12 kg, divided between a baggage of a maximum weight of 10 kg and an accessory of 2 kg) and a parcel in the hold (for a total of 23 kg).

To insure a smooth transition of this new baggage policy, all travelers in possession of an Economy ticket issued and referring to a travel period between August 1 and December 31, 2019, will be able to embark for free in the hold 1 additional package (max 23 kg).