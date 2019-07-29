Search

BREAKING NOW

Italian Government Tourist Board and Automobile Club Italia sign MOU

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 29, 2019 23:24
Italian Government Tourist Board and Automobile Club Italia sign MOU

The president of ENIT (The Italian Government Tourist Board), Giorgio Palmucci, and president of the ACI (Automobile Club of Italy), Angelo Schicchi Damiani, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that provides for the union of synergies for mutual collaboration to attract sports tourists in Italy.

The mutual benefit agreement is seen as a multiplier of events that can attract sports tourists and be new opportunities to visit the country to prolong their stay.

The tourist movement of foreigners who visit Italy by car at sporting events reaches 685,000 annually. ACI follows and supports sporting events of great media appeal such as the Formula One Grand Prix (GP) in Monza, the World Rally Championship in Sardinia, the Targa Florio the Mille Miglia, and the Golden Cup of the Dolomites.

It also deals with special initiatives such as the combination at the Monza GP of an exhibition of the Ferrari model in the historic center of Venice, with enormous public success in 2018. These initiatives can be organized jointly with ENIT.

The sporting events mentioned by the ACI president produce an estimated expenditure of around 440 million euros and 3.5 million overnight stays.

“We want to repeat these operations also with the help of ENIT, that boasts delegations all over the world, to ensure that foreigners, but also Italians, are induced to visit our villages and our smaller cities, before or after the event and prolong their stay, with beneficial effects in terms of tourism spending on the territory,” declared president Damiani.

ACI launched the idea of starting immediately with an event that will bring the Ferraris and Alfa Romeos to Piazza Duomo in Milan on the occasion of the upcoming Formula One GP in September. The proposal was accepted by Palmucci promising an immediate planning to identify the projects of events and promotional operations to be carried out jointly and also hoping for the sharing with ACI of involvement in international projects.

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

Follow on Feedly