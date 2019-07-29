Vietjet increases flight frequencies to Phu Quoc island

Vietjet announces the flight frequency of Phu Quoc – Hong Kong (China) route will be increasing to 6 flights per week in order to meet the needs of customers during the peak season. Super-saving tickets priced only from HKD0 are also offered for international routes and domestic which are connecting to the famous island of Phu Quoc.

Vietjet today held a ceremony to announce the flight frequency for Phu Quoc – Hong Kong and Phu Quoc – Incheon (Seoul, South Korea) routes will increased to 6 flights per week and 14 flights per week respectively from the winter of this year as the demand of Phu Quoc route is increasing. Hong Kong people can grab the promotional tickets to Phu Quoc.

Moreover, Vietjet announces also two new domestic routes including Phu Quoc – Da Nang and Phu Quoc – Van Don with frequency of 7 flights per week from the end of 2019 and the middle of 2020. Two new international routes, which are Phu Quoc – Chengdu (China) and Phu Quoc – Chongqing (China), will be operated with 3 round-trip flights per week from the end of 2019.

For celebrating the good news of Phu Quoc routes, promotion tickets are available from now till the end of July 31,2019 with the travel time being from September 5, 2019 to June 25, 2020 for all domestic and international routes to Phu Quoc including Hong Kong-Phu Quoc route.