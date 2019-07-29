Commonwealth Hotels names new Director of Sales for SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

Commonwealth Hotels announces the promotion of Kathleen Legg to the position of Director of Sales for SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown. The beautiful property offers over 120 king and queen sized suites each with their own living space and working desk. This hotel is owned by Corporex and managed by Commonwealth Hotels in Covington, KY.

Commonwealth Hotels is eager to have Kathleen join the team. “Kathleen will be an outstanding addition to the SpringHill Suites,” Megan Gabriel, a Field Director of Sales, said. “She brings an abundance of knowledge and ideas about the area, which will propel the hotel to even greater success.”

Kathleen has an extensive background in the sales industry ranging from retail to hospitality. She has proven to be a Rockstar in a variety of roles including being named #1 sales producer for 3 consecutive years during her time as a Sales Manager at Nordstrom in Cincinnati. Her go-getting attitude matched with her exceptional hospitality background makes her a perfect candidate as the Director of Sales for SpringHill Cincinnati Midtown.

Kathleen will join General Manager, Aaron Bedik, a 20-year hospitality veteran, to spearhead initiatives at SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, located at 610 Eden Park Dr. Cincinnati, OH.