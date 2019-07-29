United Airlines and CLEAR partner to make travel easier for MileagePlus members

Today, United Airlines announced a new partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, to deliver innovative experiences for customers from curb-to-gate and beyond. The partnership includes free or discounted CLEAR membership pricing for U.S.-based MileagePlus members. United is also making a strategic equity investment in CLEAR that will support the company’s growth, including bringing CLEAR to the airline’s hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport starting later this summer. United is also supporting CLEAR’s efforts with the City of Chicago to open CLEAR lanes at Chicago O’Hare in the coming months. CLEAR already operates at United’s hubs in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

Beginning today, CLEAR and United are offering free CLEAR membership for Global Services and Premier® 1K® members. In addition, Premier Platinum, Gold and Silver members as well as most United credit card members receive a discounted membership rate of $109 while all other MileagePlus members are eligible for a discounted offer of $119 per year. An annual CLEAR membership retails for $179. To learn more and take advantage of this pricing, customers can visit clearme.com/united and united.com/clear.

“Our new partnership with CLEAR is another proof point of how we are always looking to improve traveling with United, in this case by making the airport experience more convenient for customers,” said Luc Bondar, vice president of loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United. “CLEAR’s secure and seamless biometric security option creates an expedited travel experience that many of our frequent flyers already use and love. We’re excited to partner with CLEAR to expand their presence at our hub airports and to provide all MileagePlus members with either free or deeply discounted memberships.”

“It is an incredibly exciting time in the travel industry and we’re thrilled to partner with United to deliver easier and more predictable experiences from curb-to-gate and beyond,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CLEAR’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Our shared focus on the customer experience will enable us to reduce friction at every touchpoint and help travelers enjoy more of what they love.”

CLEAR is changing the way consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallet into a single biometric ID. After a fast, one-time enrollment, CLEAR members enjoy the benefits of easier, more predictable experiences at more than 60 airports, arenas, stadiums and Hertz rental car locations in CLEAR’s nationwide network. CLEAR reduces the overall amount of time customers spend at the airport security checkpoint by automating the document check portion of the TSA process. Members verify their identity with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye in dedicated lanes, enabling them to reach physical screening more quickly at airports across the country.