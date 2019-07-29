Rosaviation chief: Russia ready to restore air links with Ukraine

The head of Russian Federal Air Navigation Agency (Rosaviation), Alexander Neradko, said that his department is ready to hold talks with the aviation administration of Ukraine on the issue of resuming the air traffic.

“We have always been ready for negotiations with the Ukrainian side. And now I can confirm the full readiness of Rosaviation for a full-scale negotiation process on the resumption of air links,” Neradko said.

This statement was made by the head of Rosaviation in connection with the petition appearing on the website of the President of Ukraine. Ukrainian citizens are asking the head of state to resume direct flights from Ukraine to Russia and vice versa.