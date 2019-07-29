IMEX America’s smart start to a week of smart business

In the run up to the ninth edition of IMEX America, the market-leading trade show for the North American and global meetings and events industry, organizers have announced the final program for its pre-show educational day, Smart Monday, September 9, powered by MPI.

Each year IMEX, together with Strategic Partners MPI, design and deliver a whole day of professional learning and development opportunities which they offer to meeting and event industry professionals completely free of charge.

Hansen’s imaginative answer to “Embracing the shake”

Smart Monday, taking place the day before IMEX America, September 10 – 12, sets the tone for an intense week of business, networking and skills development at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas. The program kicks off with an MPI keynote by artist Phil Hansen. Hansen was forced to confront and find ways creative ways to overcome a tremor in his drawing hand. In the process he learned how to “Embrace the shake” and understood how this lesson can be applied to any part or life.

More than 30 concurrent education sessions cover hot topics for event planners, including an interactive workshop on leadership by InsideRisk and a session on ‘unlocking the DNA code of leadership’. Other opportunities include a chance to study for the Event Design Certificate and to join EventMB.com’s highly regarded Event Innovation Lab™.

As research partners on the IMEX Talking Point of ‘Imagination’ this year, EventMB.com will also present findings and case studies from their report into some of the most imaginative events in the industry. The report is created in association with PSAV whose President, Ben Erwin, explains in this short video why imagination and creative risk-taking is important for the future of events.

She Means Business comes to America

New this year following two years of growth and refinement at IMEX in Frankfurt is She Means Business. This joint event by IMEX and tw magazine is supported by MPI and comes to the US market by popular demand. Opening speaker, Dr. Mara Harvey, is a Head of Global UHNW Germany, Austria, Italy at UBS. Harvey’s work in the financial industry has led her to explore the profound differences in the ways men and women approach wealth. She says very often women feel less financially confident than men in managing money and explains that little girls tend to get less pocket money than little boys. “There is a gender pay gap already at a very early age. This needs to change,” she says. Harvey has also authored a series of children’s books aimed at redressing this imbalance.

Smart Monday also features special events for specialist audiences, including an Association Leadership Forum, Executive Meeting Forum plus open-to-all education crafted and delivered by leading industry associations including EIC, ICCA, PCMA, IAEE and SITE.

The Smart Monday program is free of charge although pre-registration is required for IMEX America, taking place September 10 – 12. The day is open to anyone working in the meetings and events industry and attendees must also take part in the IMEX America trade show. Some specialist events require pre-qualification.

IMEX America, the heartbeat of the global business events community, will take place September 10 – 12 at the Sands® Expo and Convention Center at The Venetian®| The Palazzo® in Las Vegas, preceded by Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on September 9.

