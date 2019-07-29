Fly Jamaica is back and has big plans

Jamaica tourism is doing good, and what is missing is a local airline. After crash landing their last aircraft in Guyana on March 30,2019, Fly Jamaica had to suspend operation. As of Friday this will most likely change soon.

A team of investors including Jamaican aviation veteran Glenn Logan, led by Yann LeProvost of the French-based company W&Y SAS, has taken over the operations of the problem-plagued Fly Jamaica Airways.

Fly Jamaica Airways was a Guyanese airline headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica. The airline had its main hub in Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. The airline mainly offered routes to North America.

The new owners, who took over the reins on Friday from Guyanese operators Paul and Roxanne Reece, have promised to address issues affecting the carrier, including the payment of salaries, ticket refunds and the payment of outstanding debt.

“This is significant for many different reasons, to restore confidence in the Jamaican people, the flying public and the tourism industry in Jamaica. I want to say that we are not just going to concentrate on the ethnic market, but also the tourism market. It is essential for the survival of the tourism market, for us to concentrate on this. This is the key component for the survival of the airline,” said Logan.

He said plans are underway for flights to resume in September.

Logan, comes to Fly Jamaica with over years of experience in the aviation industry, including that of working with Air Jamaica, Air Canada and other airlines in Canada. He also started Canada 3000 airlines and established a small airline out of South Florida.

Plans are in the pipeline to concentrate on Toronto and New York connections with plans to include Fort Lauderdale. In addition, talks are on the way talking about the German and South American market.

Jamaica Tourism Board is ready to cooperate.

Attorney Michael Vaccianna played an instrumental role in getting the deal done.

Fly Jamaica Airways, that was based in Georgetown, Guyana started operating on February 14, 2013.