Hotel Equities tapped to manage Four Points in Huntersville, NC

Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities (HE) announced their appointment as the 3rd party operator for the Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman. The recently purchased 101-room hotel is owned by Lake Norman NIA, LLC, a joint venture between Virginia-based TLTsolutions and North Carolina-based Second Line Investments (in association with The Calhoun Group Realty). The hotel offers over 2,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, flexible meeting space able to accommodate 100+ guests.

The Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman is Hotel Equities’ tenth Four Points by Sheraton branded property in their growing portfolio of full-service hotels. “We are proud to be selected to manage this beautiful hotel,” said Bryan DeCort, executive vice president for HE. “Our sales and operations team will deploy strategy to maximize efficiencies at the hotel in order to meet the fast-growing market’s demand for high-caliber lodging. With its ideal location, the hotel will emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travelers alike. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with this ownership group.” The owners selected Hotel Equities based on their proven track record in maximizing the performance of the Four Points by Sheraton brand.

Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman offers full-service dining at the hotel restaurant, The FOUR, serving a la carte breakfast, as well as cook-to-order dinner and Four Points’ Best Brews at the Bar. The brands “Best Brews” program serves guests refreshing, curated local beers and seasonal appetizers. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, business center and fast and free high- speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Hotel Equities to bring operational excellence within the community, said Kevin Calhoun, owner representative of the Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman. “Through the Calhoun Group Realty, we have formed a great relationship over the past few years and are confident with HE taking over the daily operations. We look forward to welcoming guests who are seeking stylish comfort and authentic service to our hotel.”

“This is the first in a series of new hotels we plan to develop or acquire in the Charlotte metropolitan area for The Calhoun Group Realty,” said Damien Calhoun, founder of Calhoun Group Realty. “We look forward to being an active business partner in the community, growing within the Charlotte region and building on a great relationship with Hotel Equities.”

The Four Points Charlotte Lake Norman is conveniently located near major highways and provides easy access to area attractions such as Lake Norman. It is also within walking distance to the retail shops and restaurants at Birkdale Village. Douglas International Airport is a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.